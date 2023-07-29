Russia announces ‘temporary’ ban on rice exports

The measure is aimed at stabilising the domestic market, the government says

Russia has suspended exports of rice until the end of the year to support the internal market, the government announced on Wednesday.

“The government has imposed a temporary ban on the export of raw and processed rice. The restriction will be in effect until December 31, 2023,” the statement posted Telegram said. “The decision was made to maintain stability on the domestic market.”

The ban does not apply other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan) or South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Moreover, rice can still be shipped abroad for humanitarian aid, or transited through Russian territory.

Earlier this week India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, adopted a similar measure, banning overseas sales of non-basmati white rice. New Delhi said the move would “ensure adequate availability” and “allay the rise in prices in the domestic market.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section