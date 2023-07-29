icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2023 08:31
HomeBusiness News

EU expands anti-Russia sanctions

Seven individuals and five entities have been targeted for alleged ‘digital information manipulation’
EU expands anti-Russia sanctions
© Getty Images / artJazz

The European Union announced on Friday an escalation of Ukraine-related penalties against Russia, adding seven individuals and five entities to the sanctions list.

According to a statement from the Council of the EU, the measures target Russian citizens and legal entities allegedly responsible for an information manipulation campaign known as Recent Reliable News (RRN).

The report states that “this coordinated and targeted information manipulation is part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states.”

The new sanctions apply to the online media resource InfoRos, the autonomous non-profit organisation Dialogue, the Institute of the Russian Diaspora, as well as the Social Design Agency and Structura National Technologies, two Russian IT companies allegedly involved in the RRN campaign, along with their representatives.

Earlier this month, EU authorities added to the sanctions lists 18 individuals and five entities accused of gender-based violence. Brussels has also extended restrictions against several sectors of the Russian economy until January 31, 2024.

READ MORE: Russia bans fish imports from West

The EU has imposed sanctions against approximately 1,800 Russian individuals and legal entities since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military-industrial complex corruption amid the Ukraine proxy war – ex-Pentagon insider Chuck Spinney
0:00
28:37
Anti-bullying legislation
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies