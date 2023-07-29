EU expands anti-Russia sanctions

Seven individuals and five entities have been targeted for alleged ‘digital information manipulation’

The European Union announced on Friday an escalation of Ukraine-related penalties against Russia, adding seven individuals and five entities to the sanctions list.

According to a statement from the Council of the EU, the measures target Russian citizens and legal entities allegedly responsible for an information manipulation campaign known as Recent Reliable News (RRN).

The report states that “this coordinated and targeted information manipulation is part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states.”

The new sanctions apply to the online media resource InfoRos, the autonomous non-profit organisation Dialogue, the Institute of the Russian Diaspora, as well as the Social Design Agency and Structura National Technologies, two Russian IT companies allegedly involved in the RRN campaign, along with their representatives.

Earlier this month, EU authorities added to the sanctions lists 18 individuals and five entities accused of gender-based violence. Brussels has also extended restrictions against several sectors of the Russian economy until January 31, 2024.

The EU has imposed sanctions against approximately 1,800 Russian individuals and legal entities since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

