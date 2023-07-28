icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Africa becoming 'a new center of power' – Putin
28 Jul, 2023 09:31
HomeBusiness News

World Bank sends $1.5 billion to Ukraine

Kiev is also expecting another $2 billion from Japan following the latest payment guaranteed by Tokyo
World Bank sends $1.5 billion to Ukraine
© Getty Images / Mark Wilson / Staff

The World Bank has transferred $1.5 billion to Kiev via the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine Trust Fund, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced on Thursday.   

“The funds raised will be directed towards economic recovery and strengthening social security for the population,” Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko was quoted as saying.   

The transfer was carried out under guarantee from the Japanese government.   

“I am grateful for the continuous support of Ukraine by the Japanese government during their presidency in the G7, as well as the World Bank team,” Marchenko added.   

The ministry noted that since the launch of Russia’s military operation against its neighbor, Kiev has received more than $581 million in financial aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency. 

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian authorities expect to receive another $2 billion from Tokyo for direct budget support by means of the World Bank’s ADVANCE fund.   

READ MORE: EU refuses to subsidize Ukrainian grain exports – Reuters

Last week, the Washington-based institution said it would mobilize additional aid of $1.76 billion to the conflict-torn nation. The funds will reportedly be allocated for state salaries and pension payments, as well as support for the most vulnerable groups of the Ukrainian population.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies