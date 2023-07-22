Ryanair aims to resume flights to Ukraine – CEO

Michael O’Leary says the carrier hopes a number of flights will take off late this year

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, is considering resuming flights to Ukraine this year, if the country secures a partial opening of its airspace, the Irish carrier’s Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Interfax Ukraine on Friday.

A small number of flights to the capital Kiev and to Lviv in Western Ukraine could take off from European cities as early as the end of this year, he said.

According to O'Leary, Ukrainian officials are currently working to convince the European Union Aviation Safety Agency that flights to Ukraine will be safe. If they succeed, the carrier will be able to operate the routes, he added.

Ryanair was the second most popular airline in Ukraine before the start of the conflict in February 2022. The carrier unveiled plans this week to invest heavily in Ukraine’s aviation industry once its airspace reopens for commercial flights.

