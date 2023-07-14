icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2023 06:50
Russia sees shift among top import partners

Türkiye has overtaken Belarus to become the country’s second-largest supplier, according to data
Russia sees shift among top import partners
Türkiye became Russia’s second-largest supplier of goods in the first half of this year, overtaking Belarus, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing data from Russian digital bank Tochka.

Türkiye’s share of imports stood at 13% in January-June, compared with only 5% during the same period last year, according to the report. Belarus saw its share slump to 12% of Russian imports in the first half of 2023, compared to last year’s 24%.

Mainland China remains Russia’s top supplier with 42% of total import volumes, while Hong Kong is fourth with 9%, according to the report. Kazakhstan is also among the top five, with its share of Russian imports at 5%, data showed.

“This year Russian entrepreneurs are switching to goods made by Turkish manufacturers, especially in the clothing sector. This could be attributed to the fact that Türkiye produces high-quality goods that are able to replace the brands that left Russia,” RIA Novosti quoted Alena Panasko of Tochka’s foreign business department as saying.

According to the report, among the most sought-after imported products in the first half of 2023 were machine tools, production lines, and other equipment used in manufacturing, as well as electrical goods.

'I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia': A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
