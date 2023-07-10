icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin met Wagner chief after mutiny – Kremlin
10 Jul, 2023 09:16
HomeBusiness News

Biggest buyer of Russian grain revealed

Egypt has imported nearly 12 million tons of wheat from Russia since July 2022
Biggest buyer of Russian grain revealed
© Getty Images / ygrek

Egypt was the largest buyer of Russian wheat in the 2022-2023 agricultural year, according to data from the Russian Grain Union (RGU) cited by the Agrotrend news outlet.

The North African country imported 11.9 million tons of Russian wheat during the stated period, amounting to 22.5% of all Russian exports.

Türkiye was the second biggest importer with 10.2 million tons (19.3% of Russian exports), followed by Algeria (3.3 million tons), Iran (3.1 million tons), and Saudi Arabia (3.1 million tons). Pakistan, Libya, Bangladesh, Israel, and Sudan were also among the top 10 importers.

According to Elena Tyurina, head of the RGU’s analytical department, Russian traders exported upwards of 53 million tons of wheat to foreign markets, almost one and a half times more than the previous year. Exports in June surged to record highs of 4.2 million tons, although they traditionally fall by the year end. They were uncharacteristically high throughout the second half of the year, Tyurina noted.

The expert linked the trend to several factors, including high demand from traditional buyers of Russian wheat, the addition of buyers from countries that had not previously contracted Russian grain, and a drop in prices due to the recent reduction of export duty. A number of traders also bought wheat in advance amid concerns of a supply shortage on the global market in 2023-2024, Tyurina added.

READ MORE: Russia comments on grain deal extension

According to RGU calculations, Russia’s total grain exports last year amounted to 61.8 million tons, a record high and a surge of nearly 45% against the previous season.

Russia harvested a record grain crop last year, with farmers gathering more than 150 million tons of grain, including over 100 million tons of wheat.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Cluster bombs & unicorns
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies