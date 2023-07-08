Mexico wants Russian fertilizers and steel – envoy

The Latin American country is ready to export tequila, vanilla, and cocoa, its ambassador says

Mexico is considering ways to increase bilateral trade with Russia, the ambassador to Russia, Eduardo Villegas Megias, told RIA Novosti in an interview published on Saturday.

According to the diplomat, Mexico is interested in boosting imports of Russian fertilizers, which it primarily receives through third countries.

“This is a necessary condition for the development of agriculture. The government allocates considerable sums for fertilizers.

“The export of this commodity from Russia used to take place through certain intermediaries, private entrepreneurs… but the Mexican government wants to consider buying large amounts of fertilizers for agriculture with the support of the Russian authorities,” Megias said, adding that his country is also interested in increasing imports of Russian steel for the development of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

Mexico wants to increase exports of tequila to Russia.

“I would be happy to increase [tequila exports] by 200-300%, because it is very well established in the market… Increasing tequila exports to Russia is the easiest way to boost mutual trade,” Megias stated.

He noted that while most of the tequila manufactured by large producers is already destined for other markets, primarily the US, Mexico is eager to support smaller manufacturers and owners of agave plantations in selling their products to Russia.

According to the diplomat, there are other products made in Mexico which are currently overlooked in Russo-Mexican trade, but can also help boost mutual trade. Mexico is currently in talks with Russian liquor producer Kristall for supplies of vanilla extract, which can be used in alcohol production. Mexico also plans to supply vanilla to Russian confectionery factories, and negotiate the export of cocoa to the country.

According to Russian Federal Customs Service, Russo-Mexican bilateral trade in 2022 amounted to roughly $3.8 billion. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is eager to boost trade with Mexico and work on joint projects in energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section