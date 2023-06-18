icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2023 06:03
Mexico planning tequila push in Russia – envoy

The North American country will negotiate an increase in exports as it seeks to boost trade with Moscow, its ambassador says
Mexico wants to increase exports of tequila to Russia, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Eduardo Villegas Megias, told the news outlet RTVI this week.

The diplomat noted that some blends of its signature alcohol drink manufactured in Mexico cannot be supplied to Russia due to regulations that limit alcohol concentration in beverages. 

“There are certain tequila blends that exceed permitted alcohol concentration and therefore cannot be delivered to Russia. But of course Mexico would like to continue boosting tequila exports to Russia,” he said. 

Megias also said that his country was interested in importing construction materials and metals from Russia. “One of the important materials that Russia is offering the world is steel and steel products… and the government is very interested in it,” the envoy said.

He highlighted traditional demand for Russian fertilizers stressing that for Mexico it was not an “immediate” trend but a constant necessity.

The Mexican president earlier said he was interested in negotiating “reasonable” prices for fertilizer supplies, the diplomat said, adding that it was one of the country’s economic priorities.

