UK lifts sanctions on former Russian state bank boss – RBK

Sber’s former first deputy chairman Lev Khasis left his post and the country last year

Britain has lifted sanctions that had been placed on the former first deputy chairman of Russia’s largest lender Sber, Lev Khasis, RBK reported on Thursday.

The restrictions had been imposed on Khasis last March, the outlet writes, and the bank official’s name is not featured on the updated UK sanctions list, published on the website of the British government.

“Made 1 revocation (de-listing) under the Russia sanctions regime,” reads a Thursday entry in The UK Sanctions List page on gov.uk.

The US, the EU and the UK had placed Sber and its management under sanctions in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

According to reports, Khasis decided to leave his post at Sber in February, shortly before the events in Ukraine started to unfold. RBK reported at the time that he’d decided to resign from the board “to be able to pursue his own projects.” He was expected to continue working with the bank as a consultant and to preside over its new e-commerce holding company.

Khasis, a dual Russian-US citizen, reportedly left Moscow for the US around the time of the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. His profile on the business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn states that he has been a venture investor based in the US since 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section