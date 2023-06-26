icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2023 10:32
HomeBusiness News

White House backs Indian purchases of Russian oil

Washington still hopes New Delhi will support price caps on the sanctioned country’s crude
White House backs Indian purchases of Russian oil
© Global Look Press / Stringer

The US has no objection to India’s purchases of oil from Russia but it hopes that the South Asian nation will continue to benefit from the price ceiling set for it by Western allies, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“India has to make its own choices about oil purchases,” Kirby said during a White House Press briefing last week. “And we hope that we can continue to see that they purchase Russian oil at or below the price cap, as they have been.”

The US and its allies have taken several steps in an attempt to reduce Moscow’s oil revenues as part of Ukraine-related sanctions.

In December, the EU and G7 nations introduced a collective ban on any Russian seaborne oil exports bought for more than their price cap of $60 per barrel. Another embargo, banning almost all imports of Russian oil products and introducing price caps on diesel and other petroleum products, kicked in on February 5.

In response, Moscow redirected most of its oil flows to Asia, particularly to India and China, having negotiated payment settlements in currencies other than the US dollar as sanctions effectively cut Russia off from the Western financial system.

READ MORE: India’s crude imports from Russia up tenfold – state lender

India has resisted pressure from the US and Europe to fall in line with Western sanctions on Moscow. It has also refrained from condemning the Russian military operation in Ukraine at the United Nations.

The world’s third-biggest oil consumer, India started boosting purchases of Russian crude after the Western embargo and price caps were introduced. Its imports of Russian seaborne crude oil have reportedly risen tenfold in the financial year ending March 31.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘We did not pay enough attention to Russian security concerns’: Ex-UK ambassador to Russia challenged
0:00
28:7
The battle for the Pacific Rim
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies