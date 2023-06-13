icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 11:16
Russian ruble slips to one-year low against US dollar

The decline stems from lower foreign currency inflows and reduced export revenues, market experts say
Russian ruble slips to one-year low against US dollar
©  Getty Images / Winslow Productions

The Russian ruble dropped to its lowest exchange rate against the US dollar since last April, data from the Moscow Exchange showed on Tuesday.

The currency slipped to over 84 rubles against the dollar at the start of the trading session, representing the weakest rate since April 4, 2022. The ruble also fell to more than 90 against the euro since April 28, 2023, trading data revealed.

Analysts attribute the decline in the ruble against Western currencies to the imbalance caused by the insufficient inflow of foreign currency into the market.

"This is due to a reduction in export earnings following relatively low oil and gas prices," an expert from BKS Mir Investment, Dmitry Babin, told RBK news outlet. Lower foreign currency revenue inflows from exports have caused a deficit in the state budget, exacerbated by the outflow of the currency as companies build new supply chains to buy more products from abroad.

"At the same time, import volumes have recovered to 2020-21 levels," he added.

READ MORE: Putin predicts positive GDP for Russia in 2023

Analysts from Bank Saint-Petersburg also linked the weakening of the Russian currency to geopolitical factors and instability on global oil markets.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

