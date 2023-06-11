icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 08:11
HomeBusiness News

Global clean-energy leader revealed

China is set to become the world’s top importer of clean hydrogen over the next decade, according to a report
Global clean-energy leader revealed
© Getty Images / Vanit Janthra

China’s strong reliance on imports of clean hydrogen will continue until the country eventually achieves nearly self-sufficiency between 2050 and 2060, Deloitte reported on Thursday.

The nation is expected to be the world’s largest importer of clean hydrogen, requiring 13 million tons a year by 2030 to decarbonize its economy. Beijing plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China’s own clean hydrogen market is projected to reach $265 billion annually by 2050.

“Our research suggests that Asia-Pacific will capture almost 55% of the [clean energy] market in 2030, driven by skyrocketing demand in China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Korea,” said Will Symons, Asia Pacific Climate and Sustainability Leader at Deloitte.

According to him, demand in Europe will amount to ten million tons, followed by 7.5 million tons required by Japan and South Korea.

Li Guohui, vice president of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Corporation (CPPEC) revealed last week that China expects its total hydrogen demand to grow to 100 million tons per annum by 2060.

All hydrogen produced in China, he says, will be transported through a 6,000-kilometer pipeline network by 2050, linking the northern provinces and cities, among them Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin and Heilongjiang.

World Energy Council sees role for gas in green transition
Read more
World Energy Council sees role for gas in green transition

In March, Chinese energy giant PetroChina commenced construction of the country’s first pipeline to transport green hydrogen produced at the oilfield it operates in northwestern China’s Gansu province.

When completed early next year, the project will reportedly be capable of producing 7,000 tons of green hydrogen annually and to generate 278 kilowatt hours of electricity.

According to Deloitte, the world needs to produce around 170 million tons of clean hydrogen a year by the end of the decade and nearly 600 million tons per year by 2050 to reach carbon neutrality and address climate change.

Clean hydrogen is generated from both renewables and fossil fuels through the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which can combat climate change by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Breaking the bank: The cost of bailouts
0:00
26:20
Peace for the elect? Lanxin Xiang, Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies