icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Apr, 2023 09:44
HomeBusiness News

World Energy Council sees role for gas in green transition

The fossil fuel will be essential in shifting to clean energy, the global forum’s CEO says
World Energy Council sees role for gas in green transition
© Getty Images / onurdongel

Natural gas will be a critical component in the world’s transition to new energy sources, the secretary general and CEO of the World Energy Council, Angela Wilkinson, has argued. 

“We want it to be more renewable-powered electrification,” Wilkinson stated during a panel discussion moderated by CNBC, noting that significant effort will be required to achieve that goal.

“We can’t let perfection be the enemy of the good in this, right? The reality is, to get renewables to scale we’re going to have other clean energy friends in the mix, we’re going to have to build multiple clean energy bridges,” Wilkinson asserted.

“We’re going to have hydrogen [doing the] lifting, we’re going to have gas with CCUS [carbon capture, utilization and storage] lifting, we’re going to have grid strengthening going on,” the CEO added.

The idea of using natural gas as a transition fuel before renewables can overtake fossil fuels has sparked heated debate in some areas.

READ MORE: BP CEO says oil and gas investment good for climate change

In February, BP CEO Bernard Looney said that more investment in oil and gas is needed to ensure an orderly transition away from those fossil fuels. He proposed investing in the existing oil and gas system, as well as in the transition to more climate-friendly sources of energy.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais has similarly called for a pause in climate change talks, arguing that countries chasing green energy needed to slow down and “look at the big picture.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The world of fake art
0:00
25:45
Maturity in neutrality? Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Professor at the School of Politics & International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University
0:00
28:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies