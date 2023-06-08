icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 11:28
Virgin Galactic shares shoot up after UFO claims

A whistleblower report alleges that the US government has been concealing discoveries of alien spacecraft
© Getty Images / Steve Parsons - PA Images

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight venture has seen its shares jump following whistleblower claims that the US is concealing crashed alien spacecraft and the remains of extraterrestrial entities.

According to trading data, the company’s stock gained 4.26% on Wednesday, with trading volume eclipsing its 50-day average by nearly 20%. Stock has surged 10.93% over the past five days.

Virgin Galactic has outperformed most of its competitors, including Raytheon Technologies, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, although their shares also showed significant gains following the whistleblower report.

According to an article originally published by The Debrief news outlet on Monday, based on testimony from former US combat officer David Grusch, the US government is in possession of intact and partially intact vehicles that are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin),” with “unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.” Officials are also claimed to have the bodies of the pilots of these aircraft.

Grusch, who served as liaison to the US Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force for the National Reconnaissance Office, told The Debrief that UFO “legacy programs” have long been illegally concealed from Congress and most of the Department of Defense. He said he filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress, claiming he had suffered illegal retaliation for sharing his findings with lawmakers. His testimony was cleared for publication by the Pentagon in April.

The story garnered worldwide attention. Analysts have claimed that the findings, if made public, could greatly benefit companies such as Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, given the possibility of reverse-engineering the supposedly alien technology.

