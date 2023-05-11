icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2023 08:27
HomeBusiness News

Türkiye defers payment for Russian gas – Reuters

Ankara will postpone $600 million in energy bills to Moscow until next year under a new deal, sources told the outlet
Türkiye defers payment for Russian gas – Reuters
© Getty Images / walrusmail

Türkiye has agreed with Russia to delay a $600 million natural gas payment until next year, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Last week, Ankara announced an agreement with Russia’s Gazprom on deferring payment for part of the natural gas it imported after a surge in prices last year, but did not specify the amount.

Türkiye may defer up to $4 billion in energy payments to Russia until 2024 under the terms of the agreement, sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Ankara’s current account deficit soared last year, driven by an increase in energy сosts. Türkiye reportedly spent almost $100 billion on energy imports in 2022. In the year to February, the country imported 39% of its total 53.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Russia.

The delay on gas payments is seen as relief for the Turkish budget, which has been strained largely due to the fiscal policy to support the lira.

READ MORE: Türkiye won't toe Western line on Russia sanctions – FM

“Officially a payment worth $600 million has been postponed to next year. The increase in energy prices had a huge impact on this,” Reuters said, citing a source.

The outlet added that further payments could be pushed back in the coming months, depending on energy prices.

Türkiye is highly reliant on oil and gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Nigeria, and Algeria, as well as on liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar and the US.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
CrossTalk: Importance of Victory Day
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies