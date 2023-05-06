icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car bomb targets Russian writer and activist Zakhar Prilepin
6 May, 2023 10:02
HomeBusiness News

Russian economy showing signs of recovery – data

Despite forecasts of a steeper drop, GDP saw a year-on-year decline of 2.2% in the first quarter of 2023
Russian economy showing signs of recovery – data
© Getty Images / Tim Bieber

Russia’s economy posted a better than expected 2.2% GDP drop from January through March in annual terms, statistics from the Economy Ministry have shown. 

According to the ministry, the Russian economy shrank by 1.1% year-on-year in March, an improvement on a revised 2.9% decline in February.

GDP is expected to rebound marginally in 2023 from a 2.1% annual decline last year due to Western sanctions.

Ministry data seen by local media in April showed that the economy is forecast to grow 1.2% this year. Next year, the GDP growth rate is expected to reach 2%, accelerating to 2.8% by 2026.

According to estimates released by the Bank of Russia at the end of last month, the economy will grow by up to 2% this year, supported by improving domestic demand and the adaptation to sanctions

READ MORE: Bank of Russia raises economic forecast

In April, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) both raised their growth forecasts for the Russian economy. According to the IMF, Moscow was “able to maintain quite a bit of momentum in the economy by taking very strong fiscal measures.” 

The fund forecasts Russian output in 2027 to be around 8% lower than predicted before the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Twitter files
0:00
28:18
Bugging the United Nations
0:00
26:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies