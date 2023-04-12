icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 09:44
HomeBusiness News

EU nations seeking alternatives to Russian uranium – Bloomberg

Kazakhstan could become a new supply source starting from 2025
EU nations seeking alternatives to Russian uranium – Bloomberg
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov

Several EU countries are planning to cut their reliance on Russian uranium by turning to Kazakhstan for supplies, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing the CEO of state-owned Kazakh mining company Kazatomprom.

According to Yerzhan Mukanov, the uranium miner has received requests from several nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe for supply contracts from 2025. The plants in question ordinarily buy their uranium from Russia.

We are preparing our reserves for production, so we will be able to respond to market requests,” Mukanov said, adding that his company plans to maintain its uranium output this year at about 22,000 tons. Kazakhstan is currently the world’s largest producer of the fuel, providing over 40% of global uranium.

According to the official, the geopolitical situation has forced some power plants around the globe to build up stocks of the nuclear fuel. Russia, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, may see its exports targeted in the next round of sanctions. Earlier this month, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called for new measures against countries that buy Russian uranium. Media reports also claim that the EU could include Russian uranium in its next package of sanctions.

The US, considered the world’s largest uranium consumer, has also been vocal about its intentions to stop buying the nuclear fuel from Russia. While its ban on Russian energy imports in March last year did not target uranium, last month a group of US senators introduced a bill to place an embargo on imports.

READ MORE: EU nation renews effort to ban Russian nuclear energy – Reuters

However, according to Amir Adnani, head of Uranium Energy Corp, any disruption in supplies of Russian uranium to the global market – either through sanctions or a Russian export ban – would “shake” the market and cause “upward pressure” on prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies