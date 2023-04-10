icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 15:40
HomeBusiness News

Swiss pharma exports to Russia surge

Medicines account for a third of Switzerland’s exports to the sanctioned country, customs data shows
Swiss pharma exports to Russia surge
©  Getty Images / Danielle Vorburger / EyeEm

Swiss exports to Russia have not been affected significantly since Ukraine-related sanctions meant to isolate Moscow were imposed, Neue Zuericher Zeitung am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

Between March 2022 and February 2023 Switzerland supplied Russia with goods worth 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion), down from 3.5 billion recorded the previous year, the outlet said, citing figures from the alpine nation’s customs service.

While trade in sectors like watches and machinery has come to a halt, exports of medicines to Russia hit record highs, data shows. The outlet found that Bern’s exports were dominated by pharmaceutical products, which surged 40% in the reported period.

READ MORE: Switzerland boosts gold imports from Russia despite sanctions – media

Export of medicines jumped from 1.4 billion Swiss francs to around 2 billion, and now account for about a third of all Swiss exports to Russia.

"Sales in Russia were driven by a number of factors, including the influx of patients who had delayed medical treatment due to the pandemic," Novatris, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation, told the newspaper, commenting on the increase in exports.

Though medicines are exempted from Western sanctions as humanitarian goods, patients and hospitals have been stockpiling "in anticipation of possible bottlenecks," the company explained, referring to supply chain disruptions caused by the trade restrictions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies