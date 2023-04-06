icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2023 06:55
HomeBusiness News

Zara parent sells business in Russia – RBK

Inditex’s assets will reportedly pass to a UAE firm
Zara parent sells business in Russia – RBK
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kryazhev

Spanish clothing conglomerate Inditex has secured approval from the Russian government to sell its business in Russia, RBK news outlet reported on Wednesday citing Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov. Inditex is one of the world's largest clothing retailers, which owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Bershka, and Stradivarius.

According to the deputy minister, the permission for the sale was granted on March 30. The deal will see all of Inditex retail sites in Russia pass to a new owner, Fashion and More Management DMCC, “which has an office in a friendly country,” Yevtukhov noted, without providing further details. According to RBK, a company with the same name is registered in one of the UAE freezones, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. Earlier media reports, however, claimed that the buyer was the Lebanese Daher Group, which is considered the owner of one of the globe’s largest shopping centers, the Dubai Mall.

According to the official, the new owner will open Inditex stores under new brand names: Maag, Dub, Ecru, and Vilet.

Collections with new tags have already been sewn and brought to Russia. All stores are ready for opening, which should take place in April-May [2023],” Yevtukhov added.

READ MORE: Another major Finnish firm exits Russia

Inditex closed its stores in Russia shortly after the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. Prior to that, Russia accounted for about 8.5% of the company’s global profits, with more than 500 stores of different brands operating in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies