icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 06:00
HomeBusiness News

Global wheat supply under threat – Bloomberg

A drought in Canada is triggering concerns over spring planting season
Global wheat supply under threat – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / shaunl

The global wheat supply may be in jeopardy due to exceptionally dry weather in Canada, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

According to David Streit, head meteorologist at Canada’s Commodity Weather Group, certain sections of the Canadian Prairies are suffering from the second-driest beginning of the year in nearly half a century. Canada’s Agriculture Ministry reported that major spring farming regions such as Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba recorded less than 60% of the average precipitation since September 1 last year.

The lack of rain is making the farmland too dry to plant wheat and canola crops.

It becomes a bit of an art to try and get those seeds at the right depth into the soil because you need to be seeding into moisture to get them to germinate,” Bill Prybylski, a farmer and vice president at the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, told Bloomberg.

Canada is one of the world’s top producers of canola and wheat. Last year, the country’s total wheat production amounted to 33.8 million tons, the third highest on record, and canola output was 18.2 million tons, according to state statistics. However, these volumes were the result of favorable weather conditions, while the current drought may seriously damage this year’s chances for a good harvest, experts warn.

READ MORE: Putin reveals Russia’s grain supply plans

The drop in Canadian crop yield may not affect the global grain market as severely as Western analysts believe. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, reported a bumper crop in 2022, harvesting more than 150 million tons of grain – a nearly 30% increase compared to 2021, including over 100 million tons of wheat. Despite Western sanctions, which indirectly caused problems for Russian grain exports, the country recently revised its export forecast higher, from 50 million to 55-60 million tons of grain in the current crop year due to greater global demand.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies