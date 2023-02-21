Putin reveals Russia’s grain supply plans

The country will export 55 to 60 million tons of grain in 2022-2023, the president said

Russia collected a record grain crop last year with exports expected to reach volumes previously believed to be unrealistic, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.

Russian farmers have harvested more than 150 million tons of grain including over 100 million tons of wheat, the head of state said during his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

“By the end of the agricultural year, that is, by June 30, 2023, we will be able to bring the total volume of grain exports to 55-60 million tons,” he reported, adding that a decade ago the goal “seemed like a fairy tale, an absolutely unrealistic plan.”

According to the latest data provided by Russia’s statistics service, the harvest amounted to 153.8 million tons, a 26.7% increase year-on-year against 2021. The figure surpassed earlier official projections, which forecast that grain crops would amount to 150 million tons. Data shows that the wheat harvest alone reached 104.4 million tons last year.

The previous grain harvest record was set by the country in 2017, when it collected 135.5 million tons.

Russia is also expected to retain its position as the world’s largest wheat exporter, despite Western sanctions that pose trade problems for the country. In January, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture revised its export forecast higher from 50 million tons to 55 to 60 million tons by June 30 due to greater global demand.

