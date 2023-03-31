icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2023 10:16
Icon of US industry to quit Russia – RBK

3M is reportedly selling its assets in the country
FILE PHOTO: 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table. ©  Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

American industry and safety equipment giant 3M is in talks to sell its assets in Russia to a domestic paint manufacturer, business daily RBK reported on Friday.

The US conglomerate owns two plants in the country where it produced devices for the oil industry as well as personal protective equipment such as face masks and dust masks. 3M suspended operations in Russia in March last year following the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and decided to sell its assets in September.

According to RBK’s sources, the buyer is VPM Research and Production Holding, an industrial paints and coatings manufacturer.

3M’s assets in Russia are estimated at about $50 million. However, deals with foreign investors from so-called “unfriendly” countries (those that imposed sanctions against Russia) typically only receive government approval if the assets are sold with at least a 50% discount off market value, the daily writes. The American company will reportedly only sell its equipment and not its technology, which will also see the price reduced.

READ MORE: Hungarian firms forced to leave Russia – envoy

3M, originally the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, operates in 70 countries and employs 90,000 people globally.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

