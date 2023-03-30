icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2023 15:00
Hungarian firms forced to leave Russia – envoy

The country’s businesses have reportedly been facing harassment in Ukraine
Hungarian firms forced to leave Russia – envoy
© Getty Images / Paul Panayiotou

Hungarian businesses have been forced out of Russia due to pressure from elsewhere, despite demonstrating a pragmatic approach to working in the country, according to Moscow’s ambassador to Budapest, Evgeny Stanislavov. 

“For foreign companies, including Hungarian firms, Russia’s profitable markets remain attractive despite difficulties in logistics and other problems caused by sanctions,” the envoy told RIA Novosoti an interview published on Thursday. 

Earlier this month, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that companies from his country that continue to do business in Russia were facing discrimination in Ukraine. He accused the authorities in Kiev of banning the sale of medication produced by Hungarian pharmaceutical firms Gedeon Richter and Egis, and of calling for a boycott of energy company MOL. 

Stanislavov urged the Ukrainian government to focus on developing the appeal of its market to foreign investors, as “Kiev’s escalation of the military conflict obviously damages it,” according to the diplomat.

