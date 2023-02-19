icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2023 08:43
HomeBusiness News

Hungary reveals cost of anti-Russia sanctions

The restrictions have failed to stop the Ukraine conflict, while dealing a severe blow to Europe, PM Viktor Orban says
Hungary reveals cost of anti-Russia sanctions
© AFP / Attila Kisbenedek

Sanctions introduced by the EU against Russia over its military operation Ukraine have cost Hungary’s economy €10 billion, but have failed to stop the conflict, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

The anti-Russia measures imposed nearly a year ago have had a devastating impact on Budapest, by sending energy prices soaring, and raising costs throughout the economy, Orban stated in his annual state of the nation speech.

“Sanctions have pulled four trillion forints (over €10 billion) out of the pockets of Hungarians,” the PM said, noting that the country’s government, corporate sector and households saw energy prices skyrocket in 2022.

According to Orban, the punitive measures “were supposed to hit Russia, but hit Europe.” Leaders of the bloc were seeking to end to the conflict in Ukraine, but “a year has passed, and this has not happened.”

EU will face fuel shortages and soaring energy prices – Hungary READ MORE: EU will face fuel shortages and soaring energy prices – Hungary

“We did not deprive Russia of resources, we gave Russia even more money, and Russian energy supplies [in monetary terms] grew by 70%,” he said.

The Hungarian leader added that with sharply increased energy costs, EU nations have been struggling to rein in rampant inflation.

Orban is a vocal critic of the bloc’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine, and has repeatedly said that sanctions are hurting the EU more than they hurt Russia.

Hungary’s economy is heavily dependent on Russian energy, and Budapest has resisted EU plans to completely ban oil and gas imports from the sanctions-hit nation. After tense negotiations, Budapest previously received several exemptions from the bloc-wide restrictions on purchases of Russian fossil fuels.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The truth about nuclear energy and its cost
0:00
26:34
Wicked witch of the West? Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister
0:00
30:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies