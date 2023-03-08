icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2023 16:08
HomeBusiness News

Britain turns to coal to keep lights on

Cold weather has caused a surge in demand, forcing the National Grid to put coal plants on standby as emergency backup
Britain turns to coal to keep lights on
© Global Look Press / John Eveson/FLPA

The UK’s National Grid asked coal-fired plants on Tuesday to be ready to generate power for the first time this winter, as a late-season cold snap has caused a shortage in power supply across the country.

The energy grid operator was leaning on coal to increase supplies, requesting three more units to prepare to generate after turning to Electricite de France on Monday.

Coal-powered reserve units were readied for use several times throughout the winter, but this is the first time they have been needed.

“Although it’s never positive to use coal, it’s better than having the lights go out,” Adam Bell, the head of policy at consultancy firm Stonehaven, told Bloomberg. “Right now, in the middle of an energy crisis, it’s a sensible thing to do.”

Low wind conditions recorded on Tuesday and high demand due to severe winter cold, along with a dearth of imports related to strikes by power-station workers in France, has created a ‘perfect storm’ of an energy crisis in the UK.

READ MORE: Britons warned over energy bills

Wind generation has slumped, securing just 13% of the country’s power, while the UK’s Meteorological Office has issued warnings on sub-zero temperatures, as well as snow and ice that could disrupt transportation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
TSA Whistleblower invents secure pilot doors
0:00
28:9
War on Russia
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies