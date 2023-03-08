icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2023 07:03
HomeBusiness News

600,000 UK small businesses could go bust this year – report

The cost-of-living crisis may lead to massive failures, according to new research
600,000 UK small businesses could go bust this year – report
© Getty Images / courtneyk

Around 630,000 small and microbusinesses in Britain have raised concerns that they may have to fold this year due to spiraling costs, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a study by website builder GoDaddy. Their collapse could reportedly wipe £12 billion ($14.4 billion) out of the economy.

More than three-quarters of survey respondents described the cost-of-living crisis as the biggest challenge they have ever faced, calling the price of energy their single biggest concern.

Microbusinesses, which are typically firms with fewer than 10 employees, represent 96% of all businesses within Britain’s private sector, according to GoDaddy’s UK manager Andrew Gradon.

“They are the lifeblood of businesses in the UK and it’s them that are on the frontline, very much feeling the direct impact of the cost-of-living crisis,” he was quoted as saying by Sky.

“Around 42% said that they wanted support with tax incentives but are also looking more broadly to business support – so looking at technical assistance for business development as well as support for digital strategy,” Gradon noted.

Britons warned over energy bills READ MORE: Britons warned over energy bills

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson acknowledged that companies have been struggling with energy bills, noting that the government is providing businesses with billions of pounds in support.

“This support means some will be paying around half of predicted wholesale energy costs this winter,” he told Sky, adding that the government has “pledged further energy support from April onwards.”

In September 2022, the British government introduced the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which has reportedly provided £18 billion ($22 billion) to businesses to help with soaring energy costs. However, the plan is due to come to an end in March, and a new support package will reportedly see funding reduced to £5.5 billion ($6.5 billion).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
TSA Whistleblower invents secure pilot doors
0:00
28:9
War on Russia
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies