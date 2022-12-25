icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2022 15:11
HomeBusiness News

Leaving Russia cost Western IT-firms billions – ministry

A number of tech majors have halted operations in the country due to sanctions
Leaving Russia cost Western IT-firms billions – ministry
© Getty Images / Tetra Images

Foreign information technology (IT) companies that have left the Russian market following Western sanctions this year lost roughly $10 billion in profits, the head of Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Maksut Shadaev, said on Tuesday.

The minister said that these companies, including prominent names in the industry like IBM and Microsoft, made the decision to leave on their own, aware of the losses they would suffer.

According to our estimates, the losses of international IT-companies that stopped their activities in the country in 2022 amounted to 650-700 billion rubles ($9.4-$10.2 billion),” he said, speaking at a parliamentary meeting.

Shadaev noted that Russia was eager to work with countries that are ready for cooperation despite sanctions. Even with the exodus by Western firms, the country’s technology and projects in the IT sphere remain competitive, he said.

We are now seeing a great demand for joint projects in Russian technology in Latin American countries, the Middle East, and Asia,” Shadaev remarked. He stressed that Russia would not be left out of the global IT industry and would find opportunities for cooperation on the basis of fair partnerships.

READ MORE: World’s largest cement maker leaving Russia

A large number of international companies, not limited to IT, have stopped working in Russia due to sanctions pressure. The list includes American, European and Japanese automakers, energy majors, retailers, restaurant and hotel chains, clothing brands and many others.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies