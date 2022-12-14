icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 12:39
HomeBusiness News

World’s largest cement maker leaving Russia

Swiss giant Holcim will transfer its Russian assets to local management
World’s largest cement maker leaving Russia
© Getty Images / LUVLIMAGE

Swiss cement giant Holcim is leaving Russia, the company announced in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday. Its Russian unit will be transferred to a local management team.

Holcim noted that its now former unit will continue to operate in Russia under a new brand, but did not reveal other details of the agreement.

Holcim has signed an agreement to transfer its Russian assets to local management. This agreement completes the procedure of Holcim's exit from the Russian market, which was announced in March 2022. Holcim and the Russian management are making every effort to make this process as comfortable as possible for employees, customers and all parties involved,” the statement read.

The company's Russian office told the news outlet RBK that the details will be made public after the deal passes all stages of approval, including by the government commission that oversees foreign investment in Russia.

Holcim, a division of Holcim Group, specializes in the production of construction materials and aggregates, as well as ready mixed concrete. Established through a merger of Lafarge and Holcim in July 2015, the company is represented in 90 countries, has a total of 180 plants worldwide and annual production capacity of nearly 400 million tons.

READ MORE: French energy major makes costly exit from Russia

Holcim is one of many international companies to leave Russia this year amid sanctions pressure. They include European and Japanese automakers, Western energy majors, retailers, restaurant chains and many other brands.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies