Russian gas supplies to China soar – envoy

Beijing is planning to further boost imports of LNG and piped natural gas from Russia, China's ambassador to Moscow says

Natural gas supplies from Russia to China increased 173% in the first ten months of this year compared to the same period of 2021, according the Chinese ambassador to Moscow.

Zhang Hanhui said Beijing is ready to work with Moscow ensure gas pumped via the eastern section of the Power of Siberia pipeline will reach its projected capacity as soon as possible.

He added that China also wants to see a more rapid implementation of the Russia-Mongolia-China gas pipeline project.

“Amid the current situation a new Russian-Chinese cooperation horizon is being demonstrated,” the diplomat said in his speech at the ‘Russian Gas 2022 – Turn to the East’ forum. “We are ready to strengthen integrated cooperation with the Russian side in the field of pipeline and liquefied gas.”

According to the envoy, China has already become the world's biggest natural gas consumer and has vast potential to further increase imports of the fuel. He noted that natural gas consumption in China reached 372 billion cubic meters in 2021, marking a 12.7% annual surge.

“The East welcomes Russian gas. There is a sufficient market in the East to place Russian gas,” he said, stressing that Beijing would never allow outside forces to interfere in energy cooperation between China and Russia.

Last week, Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom reported that daily supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline had reached a record high, while the company's contractual obligations were exceeded by 16.4%.

The Chinese ambassador stressed that Beijing condemns the acts of sabotage in September against the two Nord Stream pipelines, linking Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, as inadmissible.

“China opposes the bullying policy pursued by some countries in the energy sector,” Zhang said.

