icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 14:53
HomeBusiness News

Inflation in Finland hits 40-year high

The jump in consumer prices was reportedly driven by soaring electricity costs and rising mortgage rates
Inflation in Finland hits 40-year high
© Getty Images / Juhani Seppovaara / EyeEm

Annual inflation in Finland accelerated to 9.1% in November, according to official data released on Wednesday. The figure represents the highest level of price growth since a 9.2% reading registered in 1983, the country’s statistics agency said in its report.

Consumer prices in the country rose by 1.2% from the previous month, which, according to the agency, was mostly due to higher power prices and an increase in the average mortgage rate. Electricity costs surged 18% month-on-month and were up 66% from last year. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on mortgages rose by a staggering 96%, practically doubling from 2021.

The rise in the price of diesel and higher interest rates on consumer loans also contributed to inflation. Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by about 16% on average compared to last November.

Jukka Appelqvist , Chief Economist of Finland’s Central Chamber of Commerce, said the published figures are worrying.

Drastic readings. In Finland, inflation did not decline in November, as it did on average in the euro area, but accelerated to 9.1% percent. There was a rapid increase in prices of 1.2%, which was driven by the rising costs of electricity and interest rates. Neither factor is slowing down quickly,” Appelqvist wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: EU country’s economy shrinking

Earlier this month, Statistics Finland reported that the country’s GDP shrank 0.3% in the third quarter, ending five consecutive quarters of growth. Economists expect the contraction to continue in the fourth quarter, which would technically mean a recession for the Finnish economy. Analysts anticipate the downturn lasting well into 2023.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies