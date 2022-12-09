icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Dec, 2022 13:36
HomeBusiness News

Putin outlines economic outlook for Russia

Positive dynamics are forecast for the country’s GDP in the coming years, the president says
Putin outlines economic outlook for Russia
© Getty Images / Mordolff

The Russian economy will decrease by only 2.9% this year, with positive dynamics projected for the future, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while addressing the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“As for the development of the [Russian] economy as a whole, we were forecast to have an economic decline somewhere under 20%,” he said, adding that despite all the pressures the downturn in 2023 is expected to be just 0.9%, and the situation “will continue to improve.” 

According to Putin, the government will carry on with its work on reducing inflation, which already shows an “obvious downward trend.” By the end of this year, the rate could drop to an “acceptable” 12.2%, while by the end of the first quarter of 2023, it is predicted to fall to 5% or lower, he said.

Putin also pointed to record inflation rates across the EU, which in some member states reach “sky-high” levels. Such indicators have not been recorded there for several decades, he said.

The president stressed that strong Russian economic performance is important for all countries participating in the EEU since it affects other economies of the bloc as well.

He called on the EEU to remove customs and administrative barriers because they hinder free trade between the nations.

The EEU, which is based on the Customs Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, was established in 2015, and later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, Vietnam officially became the first non-regional nation to become a member of the trade bloc. The union is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital, and workers between member states.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies