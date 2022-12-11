icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2022 13:22
HomeBusiness News

EU to tighten regulations on cryptocurrency

Crypto service providers will be forced to report transaction data to tax authorities
EU to tighten regulations on cryptocurrency
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

The European Commission (EC) is planning to combat tax fraud and evasion in the crypto sector by making all digital asset service providers report transactions involving customers residing in the EU.

A mechanism to force companies outside of the bloc to disclose user holdings is currently being developed. According to the EC, tax authorities currently lack proper information about the gains of crypto holders, limiting the tax revenues derived from the sector.

The proposed rules, known as the eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC8) seek to target billions of euros in taxes from crypto assets stashed abroad. According to EC estimates, member states lost €93 billion ($97.8 billion) in 2020 in VAT revenues, a quarter of which can be conservatively attributed to fraud.

“The cover of anonymity, the fact that there are more than 9,000 different crypto assets currently available, and the inherently digital nature of the trade mean that many crypto asset users that are making huge profits fall under the radar of national tax authorities,” the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said in a statement on Thursday, adding that this is not acceptable.

READ MORE: Biden hints at coming regulation of crypto and CBDCs

Moreover, the EU’s executive arm has proposed extending the reporting obligations of financial institutions to cover e-money and digital currencies.

The proposal, which comes in line with new reporting rules, will need the unanimous approval of the bloc’s 27 member states. It is expected to come into force in January 2026.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No security, no cooperation? Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy
0:00
28:46
‘You have to have forgiveness when you understand your own anger’ - Viktor Bout
0:00
43:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies