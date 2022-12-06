icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Dec, 2022 05:29
HomeBusiness News

Turkish inflation shows signs of cooling off

Consumer prices are down from October’s peak, official data shows
Turkish inflation shows signs of cooling off
© Getty Images / Xsandra

Inflation in Türkiye slowed last month for the first time since May 2021, data from state statistics agency TUIK showed on Monday.

According to the report, consumer prices rose an annual 84.4% in November, down from the record 85.5% in the previous month. Prices have been rising steadily from last year’s low of 16.6%.

“As we have previously stated in various media, we have entered a downward trend in inflation, leaving the peak behind, unless there is an unexpected global development,” Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Twitter.

Inflation this year reached the highest level in more than two decades, with the government primarily blaming the global spike in food and energy prices for the trend.

The country’s currency, the lira, shed 44% of its value last year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies. It has declined by a further 29% so far in 2022.

READ MORE: Türkiye becoming one of Russia’s top trade partners

Last month, the country’s central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demand. Türkiye’s leader has repeatedly spoken out against raising the interest rates, claiming that it causes inflation, contrary to what economists generally believe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Multipolar pushback? MK Bhadrakumar, former Indian ambassador to Türkiye and Uzbekistan
0:00
30:35
Indo-Pacific power plays
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies