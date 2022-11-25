icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 10:29
HomeBusiness News

Dutch families facing higher energy bills – media

Association of homeowners urges the government to prevent tariffs from becoming unaffordable
Dutch families facing higher energy bills – media
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Households in the Netherlands will see their average energy bills surging drastically once the state-imposed price cap expires in 2024, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Wednesday, citing an association of homeowners, VEH.

VEH voiced concerns that temporary aid, which will last until the end of 2023, will not be enough to shield consumers and curb soaring prices. It fears a double hit on energy bills due to an increase in energy tax and higher energy prices.

"We urge the cabinet of the Netherlands to prevent electricity bills from becoming unaffordable for many households after next year," VEH director Cindy Kremer told Telegraaf.

According to VEH estimations, taxes for households with average energy consumption will grow by €528 ($548) compared to 2021, while electricity and gas bills will rocket by €2,500 ($2,580) due to high fossil-fuel prices.

READ MORE: German living standards could collapse – government politician

In October, the Dutch government announced a relief package of €23.5 billion to compensate for the rise in energy tariffs and allocated another €3 billion to support small and medium-sized businesses. The country has also introduced a consumer price cap for gas and electricity, amounting to €1.45 for a cubic meter of gas and €0.4 for a kilowatt hour.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies