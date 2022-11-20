Twitter may face further layoffs – Bloomberg

The next round of terminations will reportedly target the platform’s sales and partnership departments

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is considering letting go more of the social media platform’s employees after already cutting headcount in half earlier this month, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the layoffs are expected to start on Monday and will target Twitter’s sales and partnership programs.

Last week, Musk offered Twitter staff an ultimatum that they either agree to longer working hours “at high intensity” in a more “hardcore” version of Twitter, or be let go with three months’ severance pay. He gave employees 24 hours to respond and said that those who failed to do so would be considered terminated. The move prompted a mass resignation, especially among the platform’s engineers, Bloomberg sources said.

Later, Musk also reportedly asked Robin Wheeler, the head of marketing and sales, and Maggie Suniewick, who was in charge of partnerships, to fire more of their staff. However, both reportedly were not willing to do so and were themselves let go. Neither Wheeler nor Suniewick responded to Bloomberg’s requests for comment. However, both posted tweets on Friday that resembled farewells.

Twitter, which lost its communications department amid Musk’s thinning of the ranks, also did not respond to inquiries about the reported layoffs.

Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees in early November, days after he took over the company in a $44 billion acquisition deal on October 28. He also disbanded the social network's board of directors, removing among others CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy Vijaya Gadde.

The Washington Post recently reported that prior to taking the company over, Musk proposed to investors that 75% of the platform’s staff in total be cut.

