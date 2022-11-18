icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Nov, 2022 12:14
HomeWorld News

Twitter offices temporarily shut down, employee access suspended – media

Media reports suggest the move is due to fear of sabotage within the company
Twitter offices temporarily shut down, employee access suspended – media
©  Getty Images / Kena Betancur / VIEW press

Twitter told its employees on Thursday that all office buildings will be temporarily closed and that badge access will be suspended, media reports say. According to an internal message seen by the BBC, workers were told the offices would reopen next Monday, although the company gave no reason for the closure. 

The message also asked workers to “continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.” 

Some suspect the move may be attributable to fears held by Elon Musk and his team that disgruntled employees may attempt to sabotage the company from within, according to Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer.   

The announcement comes as tensions within Twitter continue to grow ever since Musk started making drastic changes to the company’s operations, which included laying off over 50% of employees.  

Earlier this week, several hundred employees also resigned from Twitter after the billionaire allegedly told staff that they should prepare for “difficult times ahead” and be ready to commit to longer working hours and be “extremely hardcore.” According to the Washington Post, the memo added that those who refuse to sign up for these conditions would be terminated with three months of severance pay. 

Musk looking for new leader to run Twitter – Reuters
Read more
Musk looking for new leader to run Twitter – Reuters

Meanwhile, Musk has been tweeting that Twitter had hit “another all-time high” in traffic to the site, as the billionaire has dismissed concerns over the massive layoffs and resignations, stating that “the best people are staying.” 

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO acquired Twitter in a $44 billion takeover that was completed late last month. Since then, he has fired several thousand employees and most of the company’s executives.  

Musk has explained his actions by pointing out that the company had become bloated with staff and needed to generate more income to become a “common digital town square.” He has also stressed the importance of promoting free speech and combating excessive partisan censorship on the platform.

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies