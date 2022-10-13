icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Oct, 2022 17:24
HomeBusiness News

US issues bleak economic data

The nation’s key gauge of consumer prices has risen to a four-decade high, official data shows
US issues bleak economic data
©  Getty Images/Kevin Mayer

The core US consumer price index (CPI), which excludes food and energy, rose 6.6% in the year through September, marking its highest level since 1982, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

Data released on Thursday shows that the overall CPI rose 0.4% in September compared to August, twice the 0.2% projected by analysts even as the annual rate slowed slightly to 8.2% from 8.3%.

The core index is viewed as a better tracker of underlying inflation pressures, since food and energy costs can whipsaw from month to month.

The report indicated that gas and food inflation has generally eased up from levels seen earlier this year. Meanwhile shelter costs led the way, with the related index climbing 0.7% through the month.

Transportation services saw prices jump 1.9% last month, notching the largest one-month increase across core CPI components. They were followed by rising costs for medical services.

Economists say the report signals that inflation is a persistent problem even amid large interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. It will determine how further the regulator will push with its aggressive tightening and keep rates high until there are signs that inflation is cooling off.

US stocks briefly nosedived following the inflation report but later recovered from the early-session drops.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies