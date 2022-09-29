icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 15:39
HomeBusiness News

German inflation hits record high

The surge in consumer prices in the past year exceeded 10%, Destatis has reported
German inflation hits record high
© Global Look Press / Britta Pedersen

Inflation in Germany saw year-on-year growth of 10.9% in September, up from 8.8% recorded in the previous month, official data released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) shows.

The readings came in higher than the market expectation of 9.4%, and marked a record high since the creation of the euro in 1999. 

Soaring food and energy prices reportedly had a considerable impact on the high inflation rate.

“Energy prices were 43.9% higher in September 2022 than in September 2021,” the agency said in a  press release. “There was also an above-average rise in food prices by 18.7% from the same month of the previous year.” 

On Thursday, the German government agreed a €200 billion ($194 billion) package to “cushion rising energy costs and the most severe consequences for consumers and businesses.” Under the plan, which will be financed with new borrowing, Berlin will introduce an emergency price brake on gas and electricity. It will also scrap a planned gas levy on consumers to avoid further price increases.

READ MORE: German producer prices hit all-time high – data

The detailed information, along with final data on the level of inflation in September, will be published by Destatis on October 13.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies