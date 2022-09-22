icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 08:30
HomeBusiness News

German producer prices hit all-time high – data

Skyrocketing energy costs have been the major driving force, according to Destatis
German producer prices hit all-time high – data
© Getty Images / Tom Werner

Germany's producer prices rose sharply in August from a year earlier, driven by higher energy costs, and posted the biggest increase ever recorded, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Tuesday.

Data shows that prices were up 7.9% in August, well above analysts’ expectations. They soared 45.8% from a year earlier. That followed a 37.2% jump in July and a 32.7% rise in June.

According to Destatis, energy prices surged 139.0% over the last 12 months. The price of electricity was up 174.9% year-on-year. The producer price index (PPI) excluding energy rose 14% on the year.

Significant price increases were also recorded by metals, which gained 19.9% from August, Destatis said.

Researchers have been warning lately that Germany is headed for a recession. According to last week’s report from the Kiel Institute, the country’s GDP is expected to decline by 0.7% next year. Analysts previously predicted a 3.3% growth for the German economy in 2023.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies