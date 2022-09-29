icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 06:24
HomeBusiness News

Hospitality industry growth in Russia revealed

The total number of new bars and restaurants has exceeded pre-Covid levels, trade data shows
Hospitality industry growth in Russia revealed
FILE PHOTO: People are sitting on the summer veranda of one of the restaurants on Nikolskaya Street in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Maishev

The number of restaurants and bars in Russia has exceeded 176,000 as of September, growing by more than three percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday, citing a study by analytical service Focus.Kontur.

“Since the beginning of 2021, the number of catering organizations has increased by 8.3%. The growth began in April last year and continues to this day,” analysts wrote. “As of September 2022, more than 176,000 companies are registered on the Russian market,” they added, specifying that the number of cafes and restaurants stood at around 149,000, followed by bars (over 9,000) and canteens (17,500).

The study showed that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, in late 2019 and early 2020, the number of catering organizations in Russia averaged about 170,000 companies.

“Public catering shows a growth trend, but still continues to recover after a decline in sales in the industry, which were affected by coronavirus restrictions. The services of restaurants, cafes, and bars are still in demand, and people are willing to pay for them, even if it is a little more expensive,” the experts said.

READ MORE: Former McDonald’s restaurants open in Russia with new name

At the same time, analysts noted that since the beginning of 2021, about 60,000 catering companies have gone into liquidation.

“The growth in the number of catering organizations is more of a recovery character after Covid. Due to restrictive measures and lockdown, most of the establishments had to be liquidated, but over time, the industry has overcome difficulties and started to grow,” the experts concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies