icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 10:34
HomeBusiness News

Russian corporates fleeing the dollar

Sber says the foreign currency deposits of its biggest clients are down 94%
Russian corporates fleeing the dollar
© Getty Images / Jed Share

Russia’s biggest bank has recorded a 17-fold decrease in foreign currency savings on the balance sheet of large businesses, according to Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of Sber’s executive board, as cited by the Russian business daily RBK. The lender is widely seen as a proxy for the Russian economy. 

The volume of foreign-currency funds held by the bank’s largest corporate clients decreased by 94% in the first six months of the current year, Popov said. 

“We have made significant efforts to reduce the volume of foreign-exchange liabilities of unfriendly countries, as restructuring businesses in such a fashion allows for efficiency to be maintained,” Popov said 

“Thus, from January to July 2022, the volume of funds of the largest clients kept on foreign currency deposits with Sberbank decreased by 94%. At the moment, the share of funds in foreign currency in the structure of deposits of the largest clients is 4%, while at the beginning of the year this figure was 40%,” he added. 

The bank was hit by US financial restrictions in February, shortly after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. In April, Washington expanded full blocking sanctions on the state lender.  

READ MORE: Major Russian banks hit by sanctions

According to Sber’s financial reports filed with Russia’s central bank, as of January 1, there was $24.5 billion in foreign currency deposits of both private and public non-financial organizations. Given the reported 94% decline as of July 1, the figure could be down to around $1.5 billion.  

In March, the Bank of Russia said it would temporarily reduce the scope of financial reporting required by the country’s banks on their websites and the regulator’s website in an attempt to reduce the risk of sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies