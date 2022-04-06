 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 14:57
HomeBusiness News

Major Russian banks hit by sanctions

Washington has expanded penalties against Sberbank and Alfa Bank 
Major Russian banks hit by sanctions
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

The US expanded full blocking sanctions on Wednesday against Russia’s state lender Sberbank and one of the country’s largest private lenders, Alfa Bank.

“Today, we’re dramatically escalating the financial shock by imposing full blocking sanctions on Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and its largest private bank, Alfa Bank,” a senior administration official told reporters.

The latest move has “completely blocked two-thirds of the Russian banking sector, which used to have $1.4 trillion in assets,” they said.

Sberbank and Alfa Bank have become subjects of full blocking sanctions for the first time, albeit with exemptions for energy purchases.

US sanctions Putin's family READ MORE: US sanctions Putin's family

The new measures, which are projected to “slash Russia’s GDP by double digits this year,” aim to increase economic pressure on Russia following the horrific images that emerged from the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

On Sunday, Kiev accused the Russian military of killing hundreds of civilians in the town, located on the outskirts of the capital.

The Kremlin has rejected the claim, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of staging another “provocation.” Moscow has called for an international investigation into the incident.

According to the White House, several major Russian state enterprises are also being placed under full blocking sanctions. Specific entities are expected to be announced later this week by the Treasury Department.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies