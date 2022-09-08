icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2022 13:08
HomeBusiness News

Britain to lift fracking ban

The move is viewed as a way to alleviate the energy crisis
Britain to lift fracking ban
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Thursday announced the lifting of a moratorium on fracking in the country as part of a plan to tackle the energy crisis and enhance the domestic energy supply.

Far from being dependent on the global energy market and the actions of malign actors, we will make sure that the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040,” she said, as cited by The Independent.

Once the ban is lifted, developers will be able to seek permission for fracking and the UK could see the first gas start flowing in as soon as six months, she added.

Fracking is a technology which allows oil and gas to be extracted from shale rock by breaking it up with water and chemicals. It was banned in the UK in 2019, after research revealed the risk of earthquakes due to the procedure.

During the race to become prime minister, Truss stated on several occasions that she would only allow fracking in communities that do not oppose the practice, as many are vocally against it. Only 17% of the people in Britain support fracking, according to a government survey published last year.

READ MORE: UK factories facing bleakest winter in 50 years – Bloomberg

Apart from lifting the ban on fracking, Truss’ plan to tackle the energy crisis includes more than 100 new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, and a new £2,500 ($2,880) price cap on consumer energy bills which would last for two years.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies