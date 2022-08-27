icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Aug, 2022 06:09
HomeBusiness News

UK households struggle to pay energy bills – poll

Brits are taking measures to reduce soaring costs, Ipsos says
UK households struggle to pay energy bills – poll
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

New research by Ipsos showed high levels of public concern in the UK about the rising cost of living. One in three Brits said they were struggling to afford their energy bills, and this was before the newly-announced 80% price cap hike.

According to the study, which was conducted between August 22-24, one in ten people found it “very difficult” to afford energy prices in the past three months and two in ten found it “fairly difficult.” Families with children were particularly impacted.

The study says many people have been taking measures to deal with the rising costs.

“Since the start of the year, people are most likely to have started going out socialising less (54%), changed their regular supermarket to a cheaper alternative (49%) or driven their car less (48%) in response,” the report said.

Other popular measures included not turning the heating on when they normally would have (47%) and using price comparison websites to find cheaper energy suppliers (43%).

READ MORE: UK energy bills to rise by 80%

The study also found that almost nine in ten have been turning their lights off when leaving a room at least once a week, while three-quarters have turned electrical goods off when not in use. Around two in three are using less hot water at least once a week and half are not turning their heating on when they usually would have at least once a week, Ipsos wrote.

Meanwhile, on Friday, government regulator Ofgem announced that British households will see energy prices surge by 80% starting from October, with the annual price cap set to be increased from the current level of £1,971 ($2,323) to £3,549 ($4,183).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies