icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Aug, 2022 09:41
HomeBusiness News

UK energy bills to rise by 80%

The consumer price cap has been hiked to £3,549 per year starting from October
UK energy bills to rise by 80%
© Getty Images / Peter Cade

British households will see energy prices surge by 80% starting from October, the government regulator Ofgem announced on Friday. The annual price cap is set to be increased from the current level of £1,971 ($2,323) to £3,549 ($4,183).

According to Ofgem Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley, the hike will have a “massive impact” on families across the country, with another rise likely to come in January, reflecting high volatility in energy markets.

“The government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year,” Brearley said. “The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.”

Earlier this month, the regulator said it would adjust the cap quarterly rather than every six months due to intense pricing pressure in energy markets.

READ MORE: UK energy bills to skyrocket

Commenting on the latest increase, Ofgem said it would not give projections for January, when the next cap will take effect, as the market is too volatile. However, the regulator warned that energy prices could get “significantly worse” through 2023.

The new average energy bills for households will nearly triple compared to October 2021, when they stood at £1,277 ($1,505). The price surge has been a major factor in UK inflation rising to a 40-year high.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies