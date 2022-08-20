icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Aug, 2022 12:21
HomeBusiness News

EU nation cuts growth outlook for 2023

Soaring inflation is expected to put the brakes on the Swedish economy
EU nation cuts growth outlook for 2023
© Getty Images / Ingram Publishing

Swedish authorities have slashed the country’s economic growth outlook for next year citing rising inflation, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said on Thursday.

Stockholm increased its projection for economic growth to 2.3% in 2022 from a June prediction of 1.9%, but cut the outlook for next year to 0.4% from 1.1%.

“We are approaching tougher times and a low growth phase,” Damberg told journalists, having warned of a sharp slowdown during the second half of 2022.

The minister added that making priorities and handling fiscal policy responsibly would be necessary, as high inflation is commonly combined with rising unemployment.

The government expects inflation to hit 7.3% in 2022 and 3.9% next year versus the previous projections of 6.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

Earlier this month, Statistics Sweden reported that in July inflation in the country unexpectedly eased after five months of accelerating. Consumer prices climbed 8.5% year-on-year, slower than the 8.7% rise in the previous month, which was the highest since July 1991.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies