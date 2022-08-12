icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2022 16:57
Worst-performing G7 economy revealed

Second-quarter GDP shrank by more in the US than in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, data shows
© Getty Images / Grant Faint

The US was the worst-performing of the Group of Seven most advanced Western economies in the second quarter of 2022, the latest data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday.

The ONS released the G7 comparison while also reporting that the British economy had contracted by 0.1% from April to June. The American economy dropped by 0.2% during the same period, according to the data.

Canada’s economy reportedly had the strongest showing, growing by 1.1%. The Italian and French economies were also up, while Germany stagnated.

Meanwhile, another G7 nation, Japan, is expected to report its GDP numbers on Monday, with an economist poll from FactSet Economics projecting growth of 0.8% quarterly, or 2.5% annualized.

