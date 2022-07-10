icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jul, 2022 00:46
HomeBusiness News

Fate of sanctioned Russian gas equipment decided

Ottawa will send Russian gas turbine to Germany to avoid breaching own sanctions
Fate of sanctioned Russian gas equipment decided
FILE PHOTO: A worker of the Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies joint venture walks past a rotor of a turbine in a workshop in the Leningrad Region, Russia, May 24, 2018 ©  Sputnik / Alexander Galperin

The Canadian government has decided to sidestep its own restrictions by returning crucial equipment, needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, back to Russia via Germany, despite criticism and pressure from Ukraine.

Canada's minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the move on Saturday evening, insisting it would guarantee “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.”

The decision follows Berlin's pleas for Ottawa to return Russian gas pipeline components amid a growing energy shortage. In the meantime, according to Reuters and Ukrainian news, the Ukrainian government was pressuring Canada not to return the equipment, arguing that the precedent would erode anti-Russia sanctions.

Explaining its decision, the Canadian government said that “absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches.”

Ukraine seeks to block return of gas turbine to Russia READ MORE: Ukraine seeks to block return of gas turbine to Russia

In a separate move on Saturday, Ottawa annouced a new package of sanctions against Moscow that “will apply to land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery.”

Last month, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom reduced the flow through the Nord Stream pipeline to 40% of capacity, citing operational risks after the equipment, built in Canada by Siemens, was sent to Montreal for maintenance but was blocked from being returned on time. On Friday, Moscow said gas supplies to Europe would be increased if the turbine was returned.

The dispute comes amid a broader standoff between Russia and the EU, with Brussels trying to wean the bloc off Russian energy in an attempt to decrease its reliance on the sanctions-hit nation.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies