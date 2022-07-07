icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 14:10
HomeBusiness News

Germany issues Russia sanctions appeal – Bloomberg

Berlin is reportedly pleading with Ottawa to return a crucial Russian gas pipeline component
Germany issues Russia sanctions appeal – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO. German Minister for Economy and Climate Robert Habeck talks on the phone during the first day of a German federal government cabinet retreat at Schloss Meseberg on May 3, 2022 in Meseberg, Germany. © Getty Images / Hannibal Hanschke

Germany has called on Canada to return a critical part to the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which is stuck in the country due to the sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the gas turbine has to be returned before the scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline, which begins on Monday, the outlet said, citing a telephone interview with the minister.

The equipment, built in Canada by Siemens, was sent to Montreal for repairs, but was blocked from being returned on time due to the sanctions. This led to a reduction in the gas flow via the pipeline to Germany by 60%.

“If it’s a legal question for Canada, I want to make clear that I’m not asking them to deliver it to Russia, but to bring it to Germany,” Bloomberg quoted Habeck as saying. He also indicated that the sanctions were hurting Germany more than Russia.

Germany likely to face 'gigantic' winter crisis – Bild READ MORE: Germany likely to face 'gigantic' winter crisis – Bild

Many in Germany fear that the gas flow via Nord Stream will not be resumed once the annual maintenance is over. According to Bloomberg, Habeck hopes that the return of the turbine will leave Russia without a potential pretext to not restart the supply.

Amid the reduced gas supply, Germany was forced to trigger its energy emergency plan last month. Berlin hopes to replace Russian gas with LNG; however, German media has reported that the plan will not work, saying the country could face severe gas shortages this winter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies