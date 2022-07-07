Germany issues Russia sanctions appeal – Bloomberg

Berlin is reportedly pleading with Ottawa to return a crucial Russian gas pipeline component

Germany has called on Canada to return a critical part to the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which is stuck in the country due to the sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the gas turbine has to be returned before the scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline, which begins on Monday, the outlet said, citing a telephone interview with the minister.

The equipment, built in Canada by Siemens, was sent to Montreal for repairs, but was blocked from being returned on time due to the sanctions. This led to a reduction in the gas flow via the pipeline to Germany by 60%.

“If it’s a legal question for Canada, I want to make clear that I’m not asking them to deliver it to Russia, but to bring it to Germany,” Bloomberg quoted Habeck as saying. He also indicated that the sanctions were hurting Germany more than Russia.

Many in Germany fear that the gas flow via Nord Stream will not be resumed once the annual maintenance is over. According to Bloomberg, Habeck hopes that the return of the turbine will leave Russia without a potential pretext to not restart the supply.

Amid the reduced gas supply, Germany was forced to trigger its energy emergency plan last month. Berlin hopes to replace Russian gas with LNG; however, German media has reported that the plan will not work, saying the country could face severe gas shortages this winter.

