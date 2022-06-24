G7 denies sanctions are causing global food crisis

The group says Russian agricultural exports are exempted

The foreign ministers of the G7, along with the high representative of the European Union, have accused Russia of exacerbating food insecurity as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The diplomats, representing the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK, denied on Friday that anti-Russian sanctions were having an impact on the global food crisis.

“All G7 sanctions include exemptions to allow Russian food and agricultural products to get to global markets,” they said in a joint statement.

The Group of Seven called on Moscow to “cease attacks and threatening actions, and unblock the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports.” They also expressed support for UN efforts to reopen a Black Sea route for grain, as well as “the European Commission’s Action Plan for EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes for moving grain by road, rail and barge to world markets, to which G7 countries are actively contributing.”

Russia has rejected the claims, saying it is ready to ensure safe passage for vessels carrying grain. It insists that the disruption to supply chains stems from Kiev’s own actions and extensive mining of ports by the Ukrainian military. The Kremlin maintains that the real cause of the global food crisis is “politically motivated” Western sanctions.

